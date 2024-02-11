(Video) What Jurgen Klopp did for Anfield Road End fans after FT was perfect

Liverpool welcomed a record crowd against Burnley as the completion of the Anfield Road End stand edged closer to its conclusion and Jurgen Klopp was quick to mark the occasion.

Following the 3-1 victory over Vincent Kompany’s team, the boss performed his trademark fist pumps to the Kop but this time with a difference,

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will be interested to hear Guardiola’s latest comments on FFP charges

The German then turned to the opposite side of the stadium and let the newest seats in the ground enjoy his celebration and then even the Main Stand supporters got a go too!

It’s a clear sign that the 56-year-old was happy with the performance of the fans and of his team.

You can watch the video of Klopp via @LFC on X:

I love this man SO MUCH #LFC pic.twitter.com/OKa4uXQMMU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 10, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment