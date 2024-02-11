(Video) Klopp hilariously falls to floor before berating official for another wrong decision

It feels like every single game is marred by terrible refereeing decisions and Jurgen Klopp was once again left frustrated by the level of officiating.

As Harvey Elliott appeared to win a throw-in for the Reds, the linesman gave the decision to Burnley and our manager turned to voice his opinions to the fourth official.

In doing so, the German slipped and was helped to his feet by a giggling John Achterberg before the boss then continued his walk of anger.

Approaching Thomas Bramall with an earful of abuse, it was safe to say that the 56-year-old wasn’t too impressed with what he’d seen from Tim Robinson and the rest of the officiating team.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @giomedia66 on X):

