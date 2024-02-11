(Video) Klopp provides Alexander-Arnold fitness update as Scouser removed at half-time

With the flu, unavailability and injuries ravaging the squad, the last thing Jurgen Klopp needed was Trent Alexander-Arnold being unable to play the second half against Burnley.

Speaking after the match, the boss said: “Same area in the knee, nothing really bad but he felt it again and we’ll have to see, assess it… Trent said ‘no, it’s fine’ but it’s not fine, he feels it so we had to be careful and took him off.”

It sounds more a matter of precaution than anything else but we don’t know if that means the Scouser will be sidelined again when we play Brentford next week.

We should see Conor Bradley return to the squad for our next match though and so there is a chance of allowing our vice captain more time to heal.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @SkySportsPL on X:

"It's not fine" 🤕 Jurgen Klopp gives an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury 👇 pic.twitter.com/pLCvKXnWCs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 10, 2024

