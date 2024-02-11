(Video) New Alisson chant sung ahead of Burnley game; could become a regular

Liverpool are known for our superb fans and brilliant chants, with a new song now being shared about Alisson Becker which could become a fixture of our swelling songbook.

In a video shared to X, Andy Hodgson was captured singing in Taggy’s Bar and the artist then shared the lyrics he was using to the tune of Dragostea Din Tei by O-Zone.

The lyrics are: ‘Alisson becker the Brazilian in our goal, We love him as our own, He loves to get the ball to Mo, There once was a corner Ali ran up on his own, What happened don’t you know? He scored a f***ing wonder goal’.

The supporters gathered outside the L4 bar certainly seemed to enjoy it and through the power of social media – it could yet become a song we hear on the Kop.

You can view the video of the Alisson song via @The_Gerrard_Era and the lyrics via @andyhodgson110 on X:

