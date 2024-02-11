(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe Darwin Nunez’s perfect knee slide celebration against Burnley

Darwin Nunez ended a long wait for an Anfield league goal against Burnley and his celebrations alone were certainly worth the delay.

After putting Liverpool 3-1 up with a spectacular header, our No.9 unleashed a knee slide so perfect that it’s hard not to watch it over and over again.

READ MORE: (Image) Luis Diaz’s baffling decision not to pass to Nunez for certain goal vs. Burnley

Thanks to a video captured on the Kop, we can see the Uruguayan skim through the turf with grace.

The goal is always better than what follows but this was certainly an impressive execution from the 24-year-old.

You can watch the Nunez celebration via @drwinez on X:

darwin’s knee slide is so smooth 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vxJvzQRbEp — hae drwnunez (@drwinez) February 10, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment