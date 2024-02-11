‘Find a way’ – Romano makes interesting Alonso admission amid search for Klopp’s successor

Ever since the news broke that Jurgen Klopp will be vacating his role as Liverpool boss at the end of the season Xabi Alonso has been the person everyone is talking about.

The Spaniard is doing a brilliant job with Bayer Leverkusen at the moment and with him already a huge favourite amongst Kopites from his playing days at Anfield – he does appear the most obvious successor for the Normal One.

There will be other managers considered by FSG between now and the end of the season, however, but Fabrizio Romano, speaking to his YouTube channel as quoted by @DaveOCKOP on X, has claimed Liverpool ‘are well informed’ on the 42-year-old’s situation in Germany and know how they can lure him back to Merseyside.

Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool are well informed on Xabi Alonso’s situation & know everything about his contract situation, and how to find a way to potentially appoint him.” pic.twitter.com/eDu1kB6ybW — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 11, 2024

Alonso’s side are absolutely flying this season and are yet to lose a game. They’re five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table and also through to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Our former No.14 was appointed as Leverkusen boss in October 2022 and has made coaching ‘look easy’ – that’s according to Jamie Redknapp.

At the moment he does look like the obvious replacement for Klopp but it remains to be seen whether he’s the man that FSG want, and also whether he’s ready to occupy the Anfield hot seat so early in his managerial career.

We’d love to see the former Real Madrid ace in the dugout next season – but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

