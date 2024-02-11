(Image) Sky Sports change Liverpool headline after backlash; Burnley game was far from their description

Liverpool enjoyed a successful afternoon’s work against Burnley and recorded a 3-1 victory but Sky Sports tried to deflect away from our hard work.

As shared by BalDidiDooDah on X, their headline for the match report of the game read: ‘Liverpool regain top spot with controversial victory over Burnley’.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe Darwin Nunez’s perfect knee slide celebration against Burnley

The same post is now reading: ”The Wild West’ – Klopp makes blue card jibe as Liverpool return top’ which hints that there was some backlash to suggesting that Jurgen Klopp’s side had been involved in a ‘controversial’ match.

Although Vincent Kompany’s team did give a good account of themselves at Anfield, the Reds were more than good for the three points we recorded on a day we truly deserved to win.

You can view the image of the previous headline via @97merseyside on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment