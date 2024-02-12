(Video) Jamie Carragher discusses whether Xabi Alonso would be the ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool

With Jurgen Klopp vacating his role as Liverpool boss at the end of the season many people are expecting former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso to replace the German tactician.

It remains to be seen who will occupy the Anfield hot seat from next season onwards but our former No.14 is certainly doing a brilliant job at the moment.

The Spaniard is in charge of Bayer Leverkusen who are currently five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League having won all six of their group games.

READ MORE: Van Dijk says LFC man needs to be ‘patient’ and not get ‘frustrated’ as search for starting spot continues

Leverkusen are playing brilliant football under the former Real Madrid midfielder and on tonight’s Monday Night Football ex-Red Jamie Carragher has been discussing whether Alonso would be a good fit for Liverpool.

His side tend to dominate possession and are currently averaging the most passes per game out of 96 teams in major European leagues this season.

The 42-year-old has his own style of play and it’ll be interesting to see whether he will bring those tactics to Merseyside in the summer if he’s offered the chance to succeed Klopp.

Check Carragher analysing Alonso and his side below via @Carra23 on X: