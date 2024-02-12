(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Curtis Jones entered the dressing room after Burnley victory

Curtis Jones may not have been expecting to play the second half of Saturday’s victory over Burnley at right back but the Scouser can be pleased with how he performed.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half time due to injury, our No. 17 filled in at full-back having started the game in a central midfield role.

The England youth international showcased the composure he has on the ball when placed in some difficult areas of the pitch against the Clarets and was visibly delighted with himself and the result as he entered the Liverpool dressing room after the game.

Jones’ smile said it all as he shared a handshake with a staff member down the tunnel before belting out a ‘woooo’ as he approached the dressing room door.

The dynamic midfielder’s quality has never been questioned but it was a case of helping the Scouser find some consistency when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

He’s been a solid performer so far this season and long may that continue as we continue to challenge on all four fronts.

