(Video) Dermot Gallagher delivers Mac Allister foul verdict for Diaz goal

Liverpool fans, much like everyone else in the Premier League, are used to having VAR spoil most moments in a game and this happened against Burnley – with Dermot Gallagher sharing his thoughts on a key moment.

Speaking on Sky Sports about a possible foul by Alexis Mac Allister in the build up to Luis Diaz’s goal, Dermot Gallagher said: “I just think, if a foul is going to be given there it’s got to be by the onfield referee rather than VAR otherwise we’re re-refereeing a football match.”

READ MORE: (Video) Former Premier League striker backs Liverpool to ‘nick’ the title this season

It would have been a remarkably harsh decision to pull that goal back for contact between two players but had Aaron Ramsey gone to ground – it could have been a different conclusion.

We should never encourage players to go down but it does feel as though anyone going to the turf has a much greater chance of a decision going your way.

You can watch Gallagher’s thoughts on Mac Allister’s ‘foul’ (from 0:18) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment