(Video) Harvey Elliott’s first touch against Burnley will have Liverpool fans in disbelief

It wasn’t great to see Trent Alexander-Arnold removed at half time against Burnley but it did open the door for Harvey Elliott to come onto the pitch and make a huge impact on the game.

Although all focus will be on his two assists for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, one split second moment of a first touch has attracted the attention of many.

In a video shared online, it shows our No.19 receiving a pass from Jarell Quansah with his back to the ball and still managing to let it run through his legs and be controlled in one movement.

The more you watch, the more impressive it gets from the boyhood Red and just demonstrates how technically gifted the 20-year-old is.

You can watch the Elliott touch courtesy of 1947 production (via @lfcfin on X):

Elliot has such a great first touch, but this one is elite @1947production pic.twitter.com/99WpnHvOX4 — 🇨🇴/🇺🇾🇳🇱🇵🇹/🇪🇬 (@lfcfin) February 10, 2024

