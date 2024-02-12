(Video) “Thank God we don’t…” – Klopp’s hilarious post-match tunnel comments caught on camera

Jurgen Klopp made sure to mark the occasion of our record league appearance by performing his trademark fist pumps for three sides of the stadium.

As the boss walked back towards the dressing room after the game, he could be heard saying: “Thank God we don’t have 12 stands!”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will worry as 55-goal hero spotted hobbling after Burnley win

It was a clear tongue-in-cheek remark from the 56-year-old but he did look quite exhausted as he made the comment.

As we approach the end of the campaign, let’s hope we see plenty more celebrations from the German and the supporters.

You can view Klopp’s comments (from 11:59) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment