(Video) Konate spotted enjoying weekend off in France during Burnley suspension

Ibou Konate received two yellow cards against Arsenal and so missed the game with Burnley through suspension, meaning a trip to Paris followed.

Our No.5 was spotted alongside Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani at a Paris Basketball game on Sunday evening.

The trio would have been happy to see the home side record a 87-65 victory over Saint-Quentin, as they joined the other fans inside Halle Georges Carpentier.

With a week break between the victory over Vincent Kompany’s side and our match with Brentford, it seems all the players have been allowed some time to relax and recover.

You can watch the footage of Konate via @ParisBasketball on X:

Internationaux français jouant pour le @PSG_inside et @LFC, Ousmane Dembélé, Randal Kolo Muani et Ibrahima Konaté sont dans la maison 🏠🙌 pic.twitter.com/QS6VhocRC7 — Paris Basketball (@ParisBasketball) February 11, 2024

