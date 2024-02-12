(Video) Liverpool Academy ace has looked frighteningly good this term; set to sign a new long-term deal

A number of Academy products have progressed up to Liverpool’s first team in recent years and 17-year-old Kieran Morrison could be the next as he continues to show plenty of promise for the young Reds.

The Northern Irishman has eight goals and three assists for the U18s this season and has caught the eye with his energetic performances on the wing.

Having joined the club at U14 level following a spell with Manchester United, the teenager has already made three appearances for the U21s side.

Morrison will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Conor Bradley in the coming months and years with our No. 84 bursting onto the scene this term with some brilliant performances at full-back.

The likes of Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Jarell Quansah have all made significant strides in their development under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp but with our German tactician calling it a day at the end of the season it’s likely that Morrison will make his first team debut under a different boss.

Fabrizio Romano, via GOAL, has claimed that the attacker will soon pen a new deal with Liverpool which will run until 2027 after interest was shown in the youngster from other clubs in the summer.

Check the Northern Ireland youth international’s frightening highlights below via @RisingBallers_ on X:

17 year-old Liverpool and Northern Ireland youth winger Kieran Morrison has been moving different this season 👀✨ He bagged 19 goals + assists since November alone 🤯 Liverpool academy producing some big ballers… Next up 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1Cc656qTTS — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) February 12, 2024

