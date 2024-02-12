(Video) Liverpool alter audio of message between two players during Burnley clash

Liverpool fans are always trying to get an insight into how the club works behind the scenes and one way to do that is through the ‘Inside Anfield’ videos.

As the players prepared to come out of the dressing room for the second half, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott were deep in conversation.

It seemed that the captain of Scotland even looked towards the cameras, trying to cover what he was telling our No.19.

However, the club have clearly since decided that the audio of their chat shouldn’t be released and if you watch it back – it’s now been altered so you can’t hear what was said.

You can watch the altered audio of Robertson and Elliott’s chat (from 8:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

