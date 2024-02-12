(Video) Liverpool fans will worry as 55-goal hero spotted hobbling after Burnley win

Liverpool beat Burnley 3-1 with a squad that was hugely depleted with injuries and illness but the situation may be worse than we first feared.

Thanks to the ‘Inside Anfield’ video on YouTube, we can see that Diogo Jota was wincing and limping as he walked into the home team dressing room.

The Portuguese forward has scored 55 times since moving to Anfield and if he was to be missing against Brentford, it would be a big miss.

With a week between our games though, some time to rest could be vital for our No.20 and the rest of his stricken teammates.

You can watch Jota’s limp (from 11:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

