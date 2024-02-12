(Video) Neville: third-placed Arsenal are ‘better team’ than table-topping Liverpool

Liverpool fans watched as we went back to the top of the table with a win against Burnley but Gary Neville has seen enough from Arsenal to think they’re the better team.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the former Manchester United man said: “Liverpool are right up there, they’ve got a great manager.

“But, I think Arsenal, when I watched them, I feel are a better team.

“That’s not to say they’ll go on and win the league, or they’ll finish above Liverpool but I think they’ve got it within themselves.”

It was a real change of tact from the 48-year-old who has been quite harsh on the Gunners in the past but after two good results, he’s now backing the Londoners.

The old adage is that the league table doesn’t lie, let’s hope that this rings true at the end of the season too – with Jurgen Klopp hopefully being given a fairytale ending at Anfield.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Arsenal and Liverpool (from 15:11) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

