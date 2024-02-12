(Video) Pundit highlights ‘top class’ player that could save Liverpool £80 million

Liverpool fans are aware that our team has been very stretched in recent weeks and that always means more opportunities for squad options.

This has led to the emergence of Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark and James McConnell this season but it was another youngster who caught the eye of Robbie Earle.

Speaking on NBC Sports, the 59-year-old said: “Jarell Quansah… is starting to make a mark in the first team when he plays. He’s… a young man who might save Liverpool £70/80 million, if he continues to grow and learn and wait his time and keep improving.

“He looks like he’s got all the things you would want… for a top class centre-back, good size, good pace, mobility, decent on the ball, bit of presence about him and he’s one of those who I don’t ever see too much drama around him.”

The 21-year-old has been a revelation in this campaign and with such public calls for a new centre-back last summer, it now feels like we have a long-term answer to that problem.

Although the loss of Joel Matip to a serious knee injury was terrible news for the squad, the way in which the academy graduate has stepped up has been hugely impressive.

