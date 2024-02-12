(Video) Robertson’s tunnel message to Liverpool teammates shows what we’ve been missing

Andy Robertson started his first Liverpool game in four months against Burnley but it was what he did before the match that shows how much the defender has been missed.

Thanks to ‘Inside Anfield’ on the club’s YouTube account, we can see that the captain of Scotland was delivering a pre-game message to his teammates as they prepared to walk out for kick-off.

The 29-year-old said: “Enjoy the challenge, come on. Let’s go!”

Although Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the two main leaders in the dressing room, we have so many who are inspirational figures to the rest of their teammates and ensure that high standards are met.

You can watch Robertson’s message (from 5:05) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

