‘Wenger never…’ – Graeme Souness argues Jurgen Klopp is more of a legend than Arsene Wenger

Graeme Souness has explained why Jurgen Klopp is more of a legend compared to former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The current Liverpool manager will be vacating his role at the end of the season having won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside.

The Reds are still in contention to pick up four trophies this term meaning the former Borussia Dortmund boss can complete a fairytale ending to his Anfield career.

He’s already won Liverpool their sixth European Cup as well as ending their 30-year wait for the Premier League – and that’s why Souness believes he’s superior to Wenger who won three league titles and seven FA Cups during his time in the capital.

“Wenger never won a Champions League,” Souness said on talkSPORT.

“I think that one competition, whether it’s me overvaluing it or not, but I think there’s so much hype and interest and glamour surrounding the Champions League nowadays – Klopp has won it as well.

“It was the first time that Liverpool had won it [the Premier League] in 30 years.

“I just think it’s a unique group to be in.

“To be able to say you’re a manager who has won the Champions League, I think that puts you in a legendary category.”

Both Klopp and Wenger are brilliant managers and deserve immense praise for the jobs they’ve done at their respective clubs.

The Frenchman helped Arsenal win the league without losing a single game during the 2003/04 campaign – while the Liverpool boss is the only manager other than Pep Guardiola to lift the title since the 2017/18 season.

Winning the Champions League does take something special and despite all of Arsenal’s achievements under the 74-year-old – they never managed to go all the way.

They were defeated by Barcelona in the 2005/06 final and reached the semi-finals three years later.

It’s going to be emotional to bid farewell to the Normal One at the end of the season but let’s hope he can add to his already impressive trophy collection between now and then!

