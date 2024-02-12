(Video) Former Premier League striker backs Liverpool to ‘nick’ the title this season

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League but with Arsenal breathing down our neck and Manchester City still having a game in hand, it’s far from a forgone conclusion that we’ll win it.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Troy Deeney was asked who he thought would win the league and said:

“I’m going to go out on a limb – I’m going to go Liverpool to just nick it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Pundit highlights ‘top class’ player that could save Liverpool £80 million

It’s nice to hear the confidence of the 35-year-old but given his recent track record as a manager, we can’t say he’s exactly an expert.

Nevertheless, it’s a belief that we should share as fans – especially as Jurgen Klopp has always wanted us to support and back his players above all else.

You can watch Deeney’s Liverpool prediction via @BBCMOTD on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment