‘Let me tell you something’ – John Aldridge likens ‘fearless’ 24y/o Liverpool ace to Luis Suarez

John Aldridge has likened Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez to former Reds ace Luis Suarez due to the fact our No.9 ‘refuses to ever give up’.

The former Benfica forward was on the scoresheet for the Reds on Saturday as they recorded a 3-1 victory over Burnley meaning the 24-year-old now has 12 goals and 11 assists this term (across all competitions).

Nunez’s compatriot, Suarez, was a huge favourite amongst Kopites during his time at the club between 2011-2014 and ex-Red Aldridge believes there are plenty of similarities between the two Uruguayans

“It was Nunez, who was excellent again, who most caught the eye,” he wrote in the Liverpool ECHO (via The Boot Room). “The way the crowd sings his name all game speaks for itself.

“He’s a bag of tricks and is very much like Luis Suarez at times in the way he refuses to ever give up.

“He is fearless, puts in a real shift and throws his head in where it hurts, as evidenced by the goal. He was a real handful all day for Burnley.

“Okay, he might lack composure at times but let me tell you something, you’d rather have him in your team than against you. He will be vital against Brentford on Saturday, no doubt.”

Nunez is a really unique player. He is a constant threat in behind with his endless work rate and movement in behind but does lack composure at times in front of goal.

There’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp’s side perform better when he’s in the side and that’s due to the fact he’s a proper outlet if our defenders ever need to go long with the ball and you know that he will not give up possession of the ball without a fight.

The exciting thing is is that the ex-Almeria man still has plenty of improvement still to make to his game so he’s only going to become a more rounded player and an even more clinical finisher as time goes on.

His numbers for this stage of the season are impressive and let’s hope he can pick up his first bit of silverware with the club this term!

