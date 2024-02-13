Guillem Balague reveals ‘little secret’ he knows about Xabi Alonso’s managerial plans amid Liverpool links

Guillem Balague has revealed ‘a little secret’ he know about Xabi Alonso’s intentions as a manager amid reports linking the Spaniard with a move to Liverpool in the summer.

Current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is vacating is role at the end of the season having won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and that means whoever comes in has extremely big shoes to fill.

As soon as the German announced he’d be leaving at the end of the current campaign Alonso emerged as the bookies favourite to occupy the Anfield hot seat next term and Balague has now shared what he knows about the situation.

“I’ll tell you a little secret,” said Balague on The Football News Show (via HITC). “When he went to Bayer Leverkusen, he told his agent ‘do you know what, I am thinking that if it doesn’t go well at Bayer Leverkusen, I’ll go back to Real Sociedad. But if it goes well, from here, it’s Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.”

“Let me add Manchester City to the equation and that’s where Xabi Alonso could go next. When, is a different matter,” he added.

READ MORE: ‘Maybe’ – Thomas Frank speaks out amid reports linking him with Liverpool job

Alonso is doing a terrific job with Bayer Leverkusen at the moment with his side five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga following their 3-0 defeat of Bayern Munich at the weekend.

The German outfit also progressed through to the knockout stages of the Europe League towards the back end of last year after winning all six of their group games.

Whoever succeeds Klopp in the summer they will be inheriting a brilliant squad full of young, exciting players coupled with experienced winners but they will have their work cut out to achieve as much success as the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!