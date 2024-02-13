(Video) Beck provides third assist in five SPFL games as impressive loan spell continues

Owen Beck is a rarity from this season, in that he is a youngster who is enjoying a promising loan spell from Anfield and the success is continuing.

With the match in the final minute against St Johnstone, the 21-year-old delivered a wicked ball into the box which found the head of Jordan McGhee who scored the winner.

READ MORE: (Video) Five missing Reds from Burnley game report for training ahead of Brentford

That means that the Welsh full-back has now recorded three assists in his last five SPFL appearances, which is certainly an impressive return.

Let’s hope this fine form continues for the academy graduate and that he can continue a trend of high quality full-backs being produced in Kirkby.

You can watch Beck’s latest assist (from 4:31) via SPFL on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment