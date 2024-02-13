BREAKING: Details of Sven-Goran Eriksson’s involvement with Liverpool Legends game released

Sven-Goran Eriksson is now set to officially play a part in the upcoming Liverpool Legends v Ajax Legends meeting in March.

The Swede will be joined by Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge as part of the management team, as has been reported by the club’s official website.

This follows a fanbase-wide appeal for the former Leicester City boss to take charge of the hosts following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

A touch of class from Liverpool Football Club

Jurgen Klopp had also extended an invitation for Eriksson to ‘do my job for a day’ after the ex-England boss revealed his regret at not having managed the club he supports.

We couldn’t be more delighted at how seriously Liverpool are taking calls for the 76-year-old’s involvement in the Legends clash.

Whilst it’s incredibly sad to have learnt of the coach’s diagnosis, he’ll at the very least have another very happy memory to add to his repertoire when standing in the Anfield dugout.

