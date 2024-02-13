(Video) Five missing Reds from Burnley game report for training ahead of Brentford

The Reds are struggling with some fitness and availability issues at present which was very much on show against Burnley but we may be about to be handed a squad boost.

As the players reported to Liverpool training, we could see Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Mo Salah and Stefan Bajcetic feature in a video uploaded to the club’s social media.

Although we don’t know how close the injured stars are to returning, those out with the flu must be feeling well enough to return to Kirkby.

Add on that our Northern Irish full-back is back on Merseyside too, we should be able to return at least three of the reporting players against Brentford.

You can view the video of the returning Reds via @LFC on X:

