‘Well done LFC’: Jan Aage Fjortoft really impressed with news now coming out of Liverpool

Jan Aage Fjortoft expressed his delight at Liverpool’s decision to bring Sven-Goran Eriksson into the management team for an upcoming legends game.

The Viaplay journalist tweeted his thoughts on the matter on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon.

Brilliant! Well done, @LFC Sven – Goran Eriksson a gentleman AND a great manager https://t.co/8To5ypXe8N — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 13, 2024

A team of Anfield greats will take on AFC Ajax Legends on March 23, with the former England boss joining Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes in the dugout.

READ MORE: Man Utd now have upper hand over Liverpool for ‘incredibly powerful’ Ligue 1 monster

READ MORE: Saudi Pro League club planning £200m Liverpool raid; would break transfer record

How did this come about?

The 76-year-old had revealed the heartbreaking news in January of his fight with pancreatic cancer and his terminal diagnosis.

The head coach shared his adoration for Liverpool Football Club during recent interviews, along with his regret at having not managed the outfit.

Fan petitions followed online urging the club to get the Swede in the dugout for the upcoming legends clash. Jurgen Klopp even offered his colleague his office for the day to fulfil a lifelong wish.

We’re delighted that one of Eriksson’s greatest wishes will be granted in March.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!