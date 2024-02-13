‘Obvious fit’: Ligue 1 journo backs ‘phenomenal’ manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

The links between Liverpool and Xabi Alonso are only set to intensify as the weeks wage on.

Jonathan Johnson is the latest prominent journalist to note just how neatly the Spaniard would fit into the Reds’ plans as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

“For Liverpool, it’s very hard to see past the obvious fit of Xabi Alonso,” the CaughtOffside columnist wrote. “The work he’s doing with this Bayer Leverkusen team this season is just phenomenal, if you look at their record but also the way they play, like in their commanding victory over Bayern Munich at the weekend, then the links are obvious, especially as Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract as Real Madrid manager – it falls really nicely for Xabi Alonso to tread the path to Anfield.”

The former Merseysider is said to have some power over his potential exit from the Bundesliga this summer.

A reported gentleman’s agreement is understood to be in place. It would allow the 43-year-old to join one of his former clubs should such an opportunity arise.

Are there more obvious candidates?

Whilst Alonso isn’t yet in the bracket of a Klopp, Carlo Ancelotti or Pep Guardiola, there are hardly many more convincing potential managerial targets.

It does appear that we’d be shopping in a more risk-centric market, with names like Sporting Lisobon’s Ruben Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi linked.

Let’s face it, anyone taking over the reins from our beloved German tactician will involve a drop-off of some degree.

At the very least, Alonso grants us the likelihood of an immediate emotional connection with the fanbase.

How many other managers out there can guarantee that?

