Journo suggests Jurgen Klopp’s next managerial destination may be a huge surprise

Jonathan Johnson has floated the possibility of Jurgen Klopp opting to reemerge in club management in the French top-flight.

The German tactician is currently set to depart Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with a sabbatical more than likely.

“Something I’ll add on Klopp – even if it’s going to be a while before we see him resurface somewhere, I would love the possibility of him coming and coaching Marseille at some point, especially if a takeover happens,” the Ligue 1 reporter told CaughtOffside.

“I think Marseille very much match the kind of clubs that appeal to Klopp – that emotional connection with the fans is similar to Dortmund and Liverpool.

“Marseille is also a club that’s been starved of success for some time now, but I think the only way for that to be appealing to Klopp would be with a takeover to happen.

“I wonder if they’d then be tempted to sound him out, and there have also been links with Zinedine Zidane.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss will have sat in the Anfield hotseat for nine years by that point.

Where next for Klopp?

The question on many a football fan’s lips: where next for the Liverpool boss?

Whilst the temptation is to suggest the only way is up, it’s not necessarily out of the question that the 56-year-old picks up another rebuild job.

Whether he has the stamina in a year or so to take on a project of such a scale is another question.

Klopp may very well find the German national team to be a far more appealing – and less demanding – challenge in the years to come.

And who could begrudge him taking up such a role in order to enjoy more time with his family and friends?

We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving!

