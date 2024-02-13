(Video) Huge boost: ‘Wonderful’ Liverpool player spotted in training today as Mo Salah also takes part

Liverpool travel to Brentford on Saturday lunchtime looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were boosted by the return of Mo Salah to team training earlier today but fans may have missed another face who was also spotted taking part in the session at the AXA Training Centre.

Following the death of his father earlier this month Conor Bradley has missed Liverpool’s last two games but could be in line for a return this weekend after being spotted on the training pitch today.

His return naturally comes as a boost to the squad with the quality of his performances in recent weeks, but his participation in training will also delight our German tactician after fellow right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off during our victory over Burnley on Saturday with a reoccurrence of his knee injury.

Our No.84 has registered five assists and one goal in his last four outings and brings so much energy to the side.

There will be no pressure placed on the Northern Irishman, who Klopp has labelled as a ‘wonderful kid’ (via Daily Mail), to return to the starting XI but it’s a brilliant sight to see him back involved with the group.

Check the video of the squad below (via @LFC) making their way out to training earlier today with Bradley spotted towards the back behind Cody Gakpo!