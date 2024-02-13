Liverpool’s first two signings under Xabi Alonso potentially clear after scouting expedition – report

Liverpool may have already lined up their first two potential signings under their next manager.

Should Xabi Alonso be the man to take the reins at Anfield come the end of the season, it’s certainly possible that he could look to Bayer Leverkusen to strengthen his new side.

HITC (as confirmed by the Mirror) reports that the Reds scouts were in attendance for the Bundesliga team’s shock 3-0 win over Bayern Munich, watching Piero Hincapie and Florian Wirtz.

READ MORE: Club’s sporting director says ‘incredible’ Liverpool target will likely leave them this summer

READ MORE: Reliable Hungarian journalist now posts updated Szoboszlai injury recovery timeframe

Moves that could make sense for Liverpool

Our need for a left-sided centre-back has been extremely well-documented in recent months.

Should we bring Alonso to the Anfield dugout this summer, defensive reinforcements are likely sought out with the Spaniard’s back-three at Leverkusen in mind.

Wirtz, as one of Europe’s most prominent young talents, will always earn links to the top outfits of the world.

His positional versatility will certainly appeal to a club potentially tasked with replacing Mo Salah at the end of the campaign (given his ability to play on both flanks of the front-three and mainly as an attacking midfielder).

Whether we’re keen to commit a potential nine-digit sum to land his signature remains to be seen.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!