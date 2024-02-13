Man Utd now have upper hand over Liverpool for ‘incredibly powerful’ Ligue 1 monster

Liverpool may still hope there is some way they can beat Manchester United to Khephren Thuram’s signature this summer.

However, the fact remains that the Red Devils appear to have gained the upper hand for the upcoming window.

Jonathan Johnson reports for CaughtOffside that the new relationship between the Frenchman’s club Nice and Manchester United – courtesy of Jim Ratcliffe – could complicate matters: “Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with Khephren Thuram as he continues to shine at Nice,”

“He’s obviously someone who’s been of interest to a number of top European sides for some time, most notably Liverpool.

“One thing that complicates a potential move to the Premier League now, however, is the link between Nice’s ownership INEOS and Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has purchased a minority stake there which is expected to grow in the coming years.”

Johnson went on to add: “There’s definitely interest in him, with PSG another name who’ve looked at him in the past, so he’s one to watch but the ownership link now probably puts Man United in the strongest position, assuming that they do qualify for Europe and can offer him a better overall wage package than he’s enjoying at Nice.”

Described as an ‘incredibly powerful’ talent by football scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old has played a key part in Nice’s rise to second in Ligue 1.

Liverpool’s needs may be different

It’s intriguing that reports linking us with Thuram prior to our summer arrivals have since gone somewhat quiet.

One might suggest that the French ace, whilst undoubtedly a talent, may not be quite as high up on the list at the current point in time.

Certainly, the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have left us in a far more comfortable state in the middle of the park in recent times.

Whether a new manager might be keen to further bolster the midfield this summer, of course, remains to be seen.

