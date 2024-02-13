(Video) Neil Mellor: 21-year-old had ‘absolute shocker’ at Anfield

Liverpool defeated Burnley 3-1 at Anfield but Neil Mellor had to highlight the poor performance of one man in particular, during the match.

Speaking on the ‘Review Show’ for LFCTV GO, the former Red spoke about Diogo Jota’s opening goal: “I don’t think [Jota] can believe his luck, he cannot believe his luck that the goalkeeper has had such an absolute shocker here”.

James Trafford didn’t cover himself in glory for the first goal of the game at Anfield and it was clear that the Reds tried to expose a weakness of the 21-year-old in Vincent Komapny’s side.

This shows that we were well prepared for the clash and it led to a simple but expertly planned finish for our No.20.

You can view Mellor’s comments on Jota and Trafford (from 5:34) via LFCTV GO:

