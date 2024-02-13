(Video) Nunez appears to mock Trafford with Burnley celebration at Anfield

Darwin Nunez was back in the goals against Burnley but it was his celebration for the first goal of the match that has now caught attention.

After Diogo Jota headed into an empty net, James Trafford attempted to claim that he had been fouled before the ball was met by our No.20.

Replays showed clearly that this was not the case and it appears that our Uruguayan forward was showing to the ‘keeper that he had not been blocked.

The poster of the video seemed to suggest a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired celebration was being used but that doesn’t seem fully clear from the evidence on show.

You can watch the video of Nunez via @asmi_lfc on X:

Is Nunez teasing Trafford with a Siu celebration after the first goal? 🤣#LFC 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/cPsxD5WgOq — AsimLFC (@asim_lfc) February 13, 2024

