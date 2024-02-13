(Video) Liverpool fans will rejoice as Mo Salah has returned to training

Liverpool fans know how important Mo Salah is to our team and with him enduring the biggest injury break he’s had in his Anfield career, we’re all delighted to see him back.

Our Egyptian King was back on the grass with his teammates and the club’s social media shared a clip of him at Kirkby.

READ MORE: (Video) Nunez appears to mock Trafford with Burnley celebration at Anfield

It’s always great to have one of your best players back in the team and it looks like our No.11 is in contention to get some minutes against Brentford this weekend.

You can view the video of Salah via @LFC on X:

Time for today's session 💪 pic.twitter.com/XdEOmoCDf4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment