Saudi Pro League club planning £200m Liverpool raid; would break transfer record – report

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad are reportedly keen to pursue Mo Salah this coming summer.

Fichajes relay a report claiming the Middle East-based club will bid €235m (£199.9m) on the Egyptian international.

It’s a figure that would surpass the €222m PSG forked out for Neymar back in 2017.

A deal to tempt a new manager?

A return to Champions League football, as it likely now seems, will ensure Liverpool’s coffers are in better nick come the summer.

That said, the opportunity to bolster the kitty by a further £200m or so is sure to prove a tempting opportunity. Particularly so for any manager hoping to put their stamp on the side.

As far as Mo Salah is concerned, however, it becomes a question of whether a new head coach is prepared to sacrifice one of the world’s top attackers.

32 years of age he may be in the summer, but there’s no question that Salah’s talents will persist at the highest level for the foreseeable future.

If it were up to us, we’d be more tempted to keep our No.11 around for 2024/25.

Only time will tell which way Jurgen Klopp’s successor will lean.

