Sky Germany reporter hits Liverpool fans with devastating managerial update

Sky Germany’s Felix Fischer has backed Xabi Alonso to remain with Bayer Leverkusen for one more season.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is currently contracted to remain at the BayArena until the summer of 2026.

“I imagine he will be the Liverpool coach one day but Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said on Sunday that he is really sure that Alonso will still be the coach next season,” the reporter told Sky Sports.

“All the top teams do have an eye on him. The boss of Bayern Munich will have an eye on him for some day, as well as Real Madrid.

“It’s going to be a race for Alonso. I don’t think it’ll take place in the summer, but the season after that.”

It remains to be seen, however, whether the allure of a top European outfit in Liverpool proves too difficult to resist.

Winning the Bundesliga could prove pivotal

One might wonder at the potential impact of securing Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title.

Whilst some may speculate that a taste of silverware with Die Werkself may inspire a longer stay in Germany, there’s every possibility that Alonso could be inclined to pursue a new challenge.

There’s certainly no guarantee of maintaining success at the top of the German top-flight – as Jurgen Klopp himself discovered at the helm of a Borussia Dortmund outfit subject to constant poaching from Bayern.

Ultimately, our former Spanish international has to ask himself whether this opportunity will still be available in a year’s time.

Liverpool certainly won’t wait around.

