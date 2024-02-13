‘Maybe’ – Thomas Frank speaks out amid reports linking him with Liverpool job

Thomas Frank has already spoken out about the prospect of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and now the Brentford boss has commented again about occupying the Anfield hot seat from next season.

Frank, who started his managerial career in 2008 with the Denmark youth teams, has been at Brentford since 2018 and has enjoyed huge success.

The 50-year-old earned promotion to the Premier League with the Bees in 2021 and has achieved 13th and ninth placed finishes in his two full campaigns in the English top-flight.

The Dane has admitted he was surprised by Klopp’s decision to vacate his role at the end of the term – bringing to an end a brilliant nine year spell on Merseyside.

“I’ve learned in football you can’t plan anything, I can say I really enjoy my life here,” Frank told Sky Sports (as quoted by Liverpool World). “I’m in a good place, working with very good players, very good people and a fantastic owner.

“It was a little bit surprising, I know he just signed a new contract, I always said how they can keep going in those jobs with the pressure and the focus. You know it’s tough, you know they’re getting tired, you know you lose energy but the most important thing we can do for ourselves is protect our energy.

When asked about being linked with succeeding Klopp at Anfield, Frank said: “There’s a lot of rumours out there; I think we all have a bit of an ego and the ego likes that little sugar – ‘Oh you’re linked with that, how nice’ – but at the end of the day, I’m at Brentford, I’m very happy here.

“Do I have ambitions? Yes. Am I going to stay at Brentford forever? Maybe, probably not, so who knows what will happen in the future. What I know is that I’m here in Brentford and I’m very happy with it.”

The Brentford boss has done a brilliant job in the capital and it would be interesting to see the job he’d do if he was to move to a bigger club with more financial power.

Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to replace the Normal One in the summer as his Bayer Leverkusen side continue to impress but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Before the now and the end of the season there’s a maximum of four trophies for Liverpool to win – let’s hope we can give Klopp the perfect send-off.

