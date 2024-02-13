(Video) Liverpool fans will love Virgil van Dijk’s three-word message to Wataru Endo at AXA Training Centre

Liverpool were boosted by the return of Wataru Endo against Burnley on Saturday and it’s clear that Virgil Van Dijk is delighted to have the Japan International back in and amongst the squad.

The 31-year-old missed our last seven games prior to our 3-1 defeat of the Clarets at the weekend while representing his national side at the Asian Games.

Japan were defeated by Iran in the quarter-finals last week, however, meaning our No.3 could return to Merseyside and was thrown straight back into the starting XI by Jurgen Klopp.

The former Stuttgart man threw in a solid performance against Vincent Kompany’s side and it’s clear that he’s a popular member of the squad despite only joining the club in the summer.

When he arrived at the AXA Training Centre earlier today he was greeted by the captain before van Dijk commented on Endo’s appearance by shouting ‘Vroom fresh bro!’.

It’s great seeing the odd piece of footage from inside the training ground and it just goes to show what a great group of players we have at the club.

Check the comical clip below via @LFCTransferRoom on X: