Liverpool hit with devastating Carabao Cup final injury blow as 25-y/o out, says Paul Joyce

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now set to miss Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final bout with Chelsea ‘after aggravating existing knee injury’.

This update comes courtesy of Paul Joyce at the Times on X (formerly Twitter), with the Englishman having become an injury doubt after being withdrawn at half-time in the 3-1 win over Burnley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss Carabao Cup final with Chelsea after aggravating existing knee injury. @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 14, 2024

The Scouser is potentially joined by Dominik Szoboszlai, who is understood to still be struggling with a hamstring issue.

Where do Liverpool go from here?

We’re extremely fortunate to have both the likes of Joe Gomez and the returned Conor Bradley available to choose between should our No.66 indeed be ruled out of the Carabao Cup final.

Our Hungarian international, however, will be considerably harder to replace, with Ryan Gravenberch struggling to catch form and few able to match the former’s offering on the pitch.

Harvey Elliott has excelled from the bench on the right of midfield, though it will be quite the ask of our 20-year-old to fill the former RB Leipzig star’s shoes for the foreseeable future.

