(Video) 27-year-old alleviates Liverpool injury concerns with training ground performance

Liverpool fans will be very aware that we have had our fair share of injury and availability issues of late but is seems that one man can ease some concerns.

When the latest episode of ‘Inside Anfield’ revealed that Diogo Jota was wincing and limping into the home dressing room, it would have concerned many that he could be missing against Brentford.

However, thanks to clips shared on the club’s social media accounts, we can see that the 27-year-old looks to be in good health and fine form.

This should mean that our No.20 is available at the weekend and that will be a huge plus for Jurgen Klopp.

You can watch the clip of Jota via @LFC on X:

