(Video) Carragher ‘devastated’ and ‘stunned’ by news that came out of Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world when he announced that he would be leaving Liverpool and the end of the season and Jamie Carragher has been sharing his thoughts.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the Scouser said: “Devastated, I thought it was a joke when I was first told – I did, I couldn’t believe it. I was just stunned…

“Not just for the supporters but mainly for him, I hope he goes out with a bang”.

It was a feeling shared by many of our supporters and after the initial shock started to wain, there’s now been an effort from everyone to try and ensure this has a fairytale ending.

We can only do that by being loud and proud, whilst the players must listen to their manager and hope that we can end the campaign with a trophy parade.

You can watch Carragher's comments on Klopp via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

Liverpool legend @Carra23 reveals his first reaction when Jürgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season 💔 pic.twitter.com/g4qdDBE9hI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 13, 2024

