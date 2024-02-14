(Video) Carragher ‘devastated’ and ‘stunned’ by news that came out of Liverpool

News Videos
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world when he announced that he would be leaving Liverpool and the end of the season and Jamie Carragher has been sharing his thoughts.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the Scouser said: “Devastated, I thought it was a joke when I was first told – I did, I couldn’t believe it. I was just stunned…

“Not just for the supporters but mainly for him, I hope he goes out with a bang”.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will rejoice as Mo Salah has returned to training

It was a feeling shared by many of our supporters and after the initial shock started to wain, there’s now been an effort from everyone to try and ensure this has a fairytale ending.

We can only do that by being loud and proud, whilst the players must listen to their manager and hope that we can end the campaign with a trophy parade.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Klopp via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment

More Stories Jamie Carragher Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *