(Video) Carragher names ‘the standout candidate’ for Liverpool manager job

With Jurgen Klopp departing in the summer, many have started contemplating the scary thought of life after the German and Jamie Carragher shared his opinion.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the 46-year-old said: “I think there’s a number of reasons why [Xabi Alonso is] a good fit and it’s not even just about playing for Liverpool.

“I think if Xabi Alonso hadn’t played for Liverpool, or there was another manager at Bayer Leverkusen doing the job he’s doing right now, who had the CV he had as a player and had played for the managers that he’s played for – I think he’d be in the running for the Liverpool job any way.

“I think the fact that he’s a former player… that’s just added onto the fact that he’s doing a great job as a manager…

“I don’t see, where he is now, anyone else who would be in front of him, in terms of what maybe Liverpool fans want or the Liverpool board… but he just feels like he is the standout candidate now.”

There’s so many factors working in favour of Xabi Alonso becoming the new boss but also enough warning signs that would have been nice to iron out, with our current manager remaining at Anfield for a few more years.

However, given the cards that we have been dealt, it does feel like there’s a glaring candidate for a huge job and it’s one we would all welcome with open arms.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Alonso (from 1:38) via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

Liverpool legend @Carra23 reveals his first reaction when Jürgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season 💔 pic.twitter.com/g4qdDBE9hI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 13, 2024

