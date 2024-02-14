(Video) Gakpo and Jones make unanimous decision about best left foot for Liverpool; not Robertson

Liverpool have a lot of talented players within our squad but left-footed options are always a premium within football and Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones have named the man with the best one in our dressing room.

Ahead of the Carabao Cup final, the pair were selecting the player that best fitted the provided titles and when it came to this choice – the decision was quickly agreed upon.

Kostas Tsimikas was the name on their lips, with the Dutchman saying: “Kostas is amazing” – it’s no surprise that we’ve seen him firing beauties in during training too.

It shows a clear appreciation from the left-back’s teammates, surely Andy Robertson will now have a point to prove too!

You can watch Gakpo and Jones’s comments on Tsimikas via @Carabao_Cup on X:

