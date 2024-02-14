(Video) Lineker and Shearer clash over Rush or Suarez debate

Liverpool have had a host of unbelievable strikers over the years but when asked to pick the greatest ever, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer couldn’t agree.

The question was posed on ‘The Rest Is Football’ and the options presented were Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez or Ian Rush.

It was the final duo that won the vote of the two hosts, with the Geordie siding with our club-record goal scorer and fellow No.9.

The Match of the Day host sided with the Uruguayan instead and it led to an interesting discussion.

You can watch Lineker and Shearer debate Rush and Suarez (from 19:19) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

