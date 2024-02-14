Liverpool told they can sign Salah replacement for £80m; club thinks he’s gone this summer – report

Liverpool will need to fork out £79.4m to sign Pedro Neto this summer.

This comes courtesy of Steve Kay at Football Transfers, with Wolves having reportedly accepted the inevitability of the Portuguese star’s exit this summer.

Manchester City and Arsenal will join the Merseysiders in their interest.

Could Neto come in for Salah this summer?

It’s worth pointing out from the off that the 23-year-old and his Liverpool counterpart are wholly different players.

Neto, for starters, has yet to discover the kind of generational lethality in front of goal that has propelled our No.11 up the all-time top scorers list at Anfield.

That’s not to suggest the former lacks for creativity. The Wolves star has already amassed 10 assists from 18 games played this term.

For the record, with goals included on a minutes-per-goal contribution basis, the former Lazio man is amassing a goal or assist every 108.69 minutes.

Not shabby for a footballer who isn’t currently plying his trade at a top six club!

