Contract expiring 2025: Liverpool could take advantage of target’s fragile managerial relationship – report

Liverpool could take advantage of Federico Chiesa’s allegedly difficult relationship with Massimiliano Allegri in the upcoming summer window.

Tuttosport (as relayed by Sport Witness) have claimed that the Reds could ‘intervene’ in the market for the Juventus star.

The 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit considered long-term admirers.

A potential Mo Salah successor?

The Italian international has considerable experience on the right wing, whilst also having plied his trade on the left wing and as a central striker.

If we’re looking for an experienced operator who could fill in for Mo Salah – should the worst come to pass this summer – one might suggest Chiesa would be a potentially suitable candidate.

At 26 years of age, of course, we have to wonder whether the former Fiorentina man may fall just outside the accepted age profile favoured by our recruitment team.

Certain exceptions can, and will, be made for players of the Italian’s calibre.

