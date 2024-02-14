16 goals already: Liverpool call up lethal 18-year-old to senior training who earned Klopp namecheck

The Liverpool talent factory keeps on churning out up-and-coming stars, with Jayden Danns the latest to catch the eye.

Such is the 18-year-old’s progress, he earned a namecheck from Jurgen Klopp in a recent press conference, as was reported by the club’s official website.

Indeed, a move up to senior training is nothing to sniff at for a teenage centre-forward with 16 goals under his belt this term from 16 appearances (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Liverpool’s next sporting director move clearer after Man Utd play their hand

READ MORE: Liverpool told they can sign Salah replacement for £80m; club thinks he’s gone this summer – report

Another starlet to keep an eye on

Liverpool could do with a little luck in the forward department after having seen Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak hit with injuries. Not to mention the likes of promising attackers Bobby Duncan and Paul Glatzel departing for differing reasons.

We mustn’t hype up the teenager too soon, of course, though it seems Danns’ career is on the right track.

It’s a huge shame that Jurgen Klopp won’t be around to oversee his development. Though, that need not be disastrous provided we hire a new head coach with a penchant for developing young talent.

Someone like, say, Xabi Alonso, would fit the bill perfectly in that regard.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!