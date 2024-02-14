Liverpool’s next sporting director move clearer after Man Utd play their hand

Liverpool’s next move in the market may have become slightly clearer amid Manchester United’s pursuit of Dan Ashworth.

The Red Devils are understood to have since made an official approach for the 52-year-old sporting director, as per The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

🚨 Dan Ashworth has informed Newcastle that Man Utd have approached him relating to sporting director role at Old Trafford. Clubs not yet in formal contact but expected soon. #MUFC would need to pay #NUFC significant compensation to for 52yo @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/jGgyFOWGmX — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 14, 2024

Ashworth has always been a top target for the sporting director role, and Manchester United know he is open to the move. Newcastle, with their own summer planning in mind, want Ashworth to commit quickly (and potentially publicly) or they will start to plan without him. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 14, 2024

The Merseysiders are reportedly understood to hold West Ham’s Tim Steidten in high regard, though have yet to formalise an approach of their own for the former Bayer Leverkusen employee.

One player off the board…

We’ve seen historically how two major European powers (albeit a faded one in United) pursuing fresh ownership investment at the same time can prove an obstruction for one.

Should Erik ten Hag’s men secure Ashworth’s services, however, it may, perhaps, offer some relief. It would, after all, mean a potentially clearer run at another executive target.

That is if we choose to stave off the glass half-empty viewpoint of acknowledging a new competitor in Newcastle United.

We’re quite curious to see how the board will look come May.

