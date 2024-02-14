Liverpool to get transfer clarity on assist machine who could replace Salah this summer – report

Liverpool will have to wait for clarity on the future of Pedro Neto ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders continue to be one of several clubs linked with a move for Wolves’ assist machine.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Molineux-based outfit ‘are refusing to indicate a price’, with discussions to take place around the end of the season.

“The fee for him is not clear so far as Wolves are refusing to indicate a price. That will be discussed closer to the summer transfer window,” the Italian journalist reported in an exclusive with CaughtOffside. “Also, no one is leading the race as things stand, and that will become concrete and clearer around May/June.”

The Portuguese international has enjoyed a remarkable season in and around his hamstring injury, amassing 13 goal contributions (10 assists, three goals) in 18 games across all competitions.

A versatile monster

Jurgen Klopp will sadly be departing at the end of the season after what has already been a glorious eight-year reign at the Anfield helm.

That said, there’s no question that Liverpool’s data department will be hard at work crunching the numbers on the best possible talents that could join the squad this summer.

Pedro Neto, one might venture, should be somewhere on that list.

The right-sided winger – capable of playing in midfield, on the left of a front-three and as a central forward – would surely be one of several names touted as potential Mo Salah replacements amid ongoing rumours linking the Egyptian to the Saudi Pro League.

Salah shouldn’t go, but if he does…

Let’s get one thing straight: If it were up to us, our No.11 won’t be going anywhere this summer. In fact, we’d be seriously considering offering him a contract extension after a superb season in the frontline.

That said, we must, as ever, consider the possibility – particularly if reports suggesting Saudi are prepared to offer a MEGA offer this summer are on the money.

In that case, the most obvious replacement may not be the most likely (with many deeming Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane a potentially natural successor).

With a new manager set to take the reins for 2024/25, we can’t expect the makeup of the forward line to be identical to prior iterations.

Certainly, it’s worth bearing in mind that we’ve already seen a slight shift in goalscoring responsibility towards the centre of the front-three in Darwin Nunez.

How much could Neto be worth?

At 23 years of age and on a contract that doesn’t expire for another three or so years – expect Wolves to charge top dollar for Neto.

Transfermarkt, for instance, value the attacker at £35.8m, though we feel this is a somewhat reserved estimate of his potential asking price.

